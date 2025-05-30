Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a routine colonoscopy Friday morning at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

According to a statement from his office, the procedure was successful. Netanyahu thanked the medical team who oversaw the process, including Professor Eran Goldin, Professor Yaakov Gozal, Dr. Ariel Benson, and nurse Galit Peres.

The procedure was also accompanied by the Prime Minister’s personal physician, Dr. Herman Berkovitz.

A colonoscopy is an invasive medical procedure in which the lower digestive tract is examined using a flexible plastic tube with a tiny video camera at its tip, equipped with fiber-optic lighting, which is inserted through the rectum.

This examination allows doctors to view the inner lining of the colon and even reach the appendix and terminal ileum.

Approximately two and a half years ago, Netanyahu underwent a similar procedure at the same hospital. During that examination, two small polyps with a benign appearance were discovered and successfully removed.