A Border Police officer was moderately injured Thursday night after being run over by a Palestinian Authority Arab who attempted to break through a police checkpoint at the Rantis Crossing. The incident occurred during an operation to prevent vehicle theft in the Sharon area and smuggling of stolen vehicles across the security barrier.

The forces involved included Border Police Central District officers, detectives from the Rosh Ha'ayin police station, and volunteers. They were operating in the area following a report of a vehicle stolen from Petah Tikva and heading toward the crossing.

The suspect, a resident of Judea and Samaria, arrived at the scene, breached the checkpoint, ran over the volunteer, and attempted to run over other officers.

Station detectives fired at the fleeing vehicle, and with the assistance of Judea and Samaria District Police and the IDF, the suspect was eventually located in the village of Shibtin in Samaria and arrested. He was taken for questioning at the Rosh Ha'ayin police station.

Border Police Commissioner, Commander Brik Yitzhak, visited the injured volunteer at Beilinson Hospital and wished her a speedy recovery.

He stated, "The volunteers of the Border Police and Israel Police are an integral part of the operational effort in the field. They demonstrate values of dedication, courage, and a willingness to act for public safety — even at personal cost. The entire organization embraces the volunteer and wishes her a swift recovery."