The Tel Aviv District Court has sentenced a Palestinian Arab terrorist to 17 years in prison for committing a ramming attack in December 2022.

According to the indictment, which was submitted by the Tel Aviv District Prosecutor in December 2022, the convict, Ali Hamid (33), traveled to Ramallah to participate in the funeral of his cousin who was killed by IDF gunfire after he was involved in shooting at a military installation in Ofra. On his way to the funeral, he decided to carry out an act of terror and commit a ramming attack against Jews.

The suspect, who did not have a driver's license or a permit to enter Israeli territory, drove to Abarbanel Street in Tel Aviv where saw a moped and its driver on the sidewalk. He accelerated and rammed into the moped driver, knocking him onto the ground and seriously injuring him. The terrorist continued to drive while dragging the moped under the car and hitting several other vehicles.

The suspect admitted confessed and was convicted of attempted murder in an act of terror, severe injury under aggravated circumstances, entering and staying in Israel illegally, and driving without a license.

As part of a settlement following a mediation process, the sides petitioned for a sentence of 17 years imprisonment, along with accompanying punishment.

The court accepted the settlement, and sentenced the terrorist to 17 years in prison, a suspended prison sentence, and 30,000 shekels reimbursement for the victim.