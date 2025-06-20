Worshippers at the Great Synagogue in the Shikun Vatikim neighborhood of Holon are struggling to recover from the damage the synagogue sustained from a missile barrage launched from Iran yesterday.

The missile strike completely shattered the synagogue’s windows and caused extensive damage to the building, which serves as a study hall for young men and a yeshiva for Torah scholars.

Rabbi Binyamin Hamra, who heads the yeshiva and study hall and is the son of the legendary rabbi of the Syrian Jewish community, expressed relief that the attack occurred at 7:05 AM, during the brief moments between the first and second prayer services of the morning/

"In a miraculous turn of events, the worshippers had just finished the first prayer service at 7:05 AM and had not yet entered the second service, which begins at 7:15 AM," said Rabbi Hamra. "Precisely during the minutes when there were no worshippers in the synagogue, the terrible explosion occurred, and no one was injured."

The building regularly hosts prayers and Torah lessons in for the community, as well as a study hall for young men and a yeshiva where Torah scholars learn throughout the day.

Rabbi Hamra sent a message of encouragement to his community: "From here, amidst the thousands of shattered glass pieces and the extensive destruction, we will be strengthened. We will stand by each other and emerge into great light. We will pray to the One above to see the distress of His people and strengthen our spirits to continue clinging to our faith and the traditions of our forefathers."

The missile strike in Holon injured 38 people—four in serious condition, three in moderate condition, and 31 lightly injured.

As a result of the damage, 746 residents were evacuated by the municipality to hotels, and five buildings have been declared as "red," meaning they are at risk of imminent collapse and may be demolished in the coming days.