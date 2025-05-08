Israeli Police and IDF soldiers on Wednesday night apprehended in Barta'a the suspect involved in a shooting attack in the Reihan Crossing area, a joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Police statement said.

Two IDF soldiers were severely injured in the shooting.

The joint statement noted that ISA-provided intelligence enabled security forces to surround the suspect’s residence. The suspect later surrendered to the forces without resistance.

Emergency medical teams administered initial treatment at the scene, and the wounded were evacuated to hospital by helicopter. While initially listed in moderate condition, both victims’ status has since deteriorated and they are now in serious condition.

The IDF confirmed, “Earlier today (Wednesday), a reservist soldier from the 5703 Search and Rescue Battalion and a reservist soldier from the 703 Maintenance Battalion were severely injured during an incident in the Reihan Crossing area. The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.”

