Ambling with currency conversions. If your money’s locked away in long-term accounts, it might look good on paper, but won’t help much when life throws you a curveball.

This episode dives into the surprisingly overlooked topic of liquidity... what it is, why it matters, and how to make sure your money is actually there when you need it.

Whether you're living in Israel, spending in shekels, or managing US accounts from afar, you'll learn how to build a flexible, stress-free financial setup that gives you options—not headaches. Say goodbye to panic-selling and hello to peace of mind.

Key takeaways and action points: