The Telem Yeshiva, where David Libi who was killed during an operation to destroy terror infrastructure in Gaza studied, on Thursday evening published footage of him singing.

Libi, aged 19, a resident of Malachei HaShalom' in the Binyamin region, will be laid to rest on Friday at 12:00 p.m.

He worked for a contractor company on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and was killed in an explosion of a powerful roadside bomb while operating a bulldozer at the site.

He is survived by his parents and seven siblings. He was the eldest son of activists Eliav and Sarah Libi.

Binyamin Region Governor Yisrael Ganz eulogized and said, "David was on the front line of the war in Gaza. He showed great devotion to the cause of defeating the enemy. He was responsible for the destruction of a lot of terrorist infrastructure."