A recent poll conducted by the Syrian Center for Public Opinion Studies (MADA) reveals shifting sentiments among Syrians regarding normalization with Israel. The survey, titled "Toward Normalization: Syrian Opinions and Expectations on Signing a Peace Agreement with Israel," examines views from post-conflict Syrian society concerning relations with Israel.

According to MADA, approximately 2,550 Syrians from across all provinces participated in the study. The results showed that 39.88% of respondents supported a peace agreement with Israel, while 46% opposed it, and 13.76% were indifferent. Regarding the establishment of embassies between the two countries, 59.25% rejected any diplomatic presence, with 23.73% expressing support and 17.2% stating no interest.

Despite some openness to formal relations, 76% of respondents identified Israel as the primary threat to Syria's security, ahead of Iran, the United States, and Russia.

Support for normalization was notably stronger in the southern provinces of Suwayda and Quneitra. MADA attributed this to Israel’s perceived role concerning the Druze minority post-Assad, and the proximity of Quneitra’s residents to the Israeli border.

Dr. Hossam al-Saad, head of MADA, stated that attitudes varied across ethnic and religious groups. Kurds showed the highest level of support for a peace agreement, followed by Christians. Among religious sects, Ismailis and Alawites displayed more support for peace compared to Sunni respondents.

The poll also indicated that over 70% of those surveyed believe normalization with Israel would bring Arab and international investment to Syria. At the same time, 62% expressed concern that such a deal could lead to Israel seizing more Syrian land.

The survey comes as Israel has intensified its military actions in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024. Israeli strikes have targeted positions of the new Syrian government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, citing security concerns.

US Congressman Cory Mills recently stated that al-Sharaa expressed openness to dialogue with Israel during a meeting in Damascus, suggesting the potential expansion of the Abraham Accords.

MADA’s report notes that Syria’s post-war foreign policy is expected to focus on reducing reliance on Iran, rebuilding ties with Arab states and Turkey, and addressing sanctions, reconstruction, and refugee return.