According to a report by Al Arabiya, a draft ceasefire proposal formulated by US envoy Steve Witkoff includes the return of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies held by Hamas over two stages within a week. The plan stipulates a 60-day ceasefire, during which US President Donald Trump would guarantee Israel's adherence to the truce.

Under the proposed terms, Hamas would release five living hostages and nine bodies on the first day of the ceasefire, with the same numbers to follow on the seventh day. Humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip would commence immediately after Hamas agrees to the ceasefire, facilitated through agreed-upon channels involving the UN and the Red Crescent.

During the ceasefire, Israel would halt offensive operations, including aerial activities and intelligence gathering via drones, for 10 hours daily—or 12 hours on the days when hostages are returned. Following each stage of hostage and body returns, the IDF would reposition its forces within Gaza.

Negotiations under Arab mediation would begin on the first day of the ceasefire to discuss terms for a permanent cessation of hostilities. These talks would address the release of remaining hostages, the redeployment and withdrawal of IDF forces, long-term security arrangements in Gaza, and proposals for the post-war period.