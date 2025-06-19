United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have engaged in multiple phone conversations since Israel commenced airstrikes on Iran on June 13, Reuters reported on Thursday. The discussions mark the most substantive direct dialogue between the two since April, according to three diplomats cited by Reuters.

The diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that Araghchi warned Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel ceased its attacks. They also noted that the talks touched briefly on a US proposal presented in late May, suggesting the creation of a regional uranium enrichment consortium based outside of Iran. Tehran has so far rejected this offer.

The report indicates that the first phone call was initiated by Washington, which included a new proposal to address the ongoing deadlock. A regional diplomat reportedly close to Tehran said Araghchi hinted that Iran could show flexibility on the nuclear issue if Washington pressured Israel to halt its military campaign.

Another European diplomat told Reuters that Araghchi conveyed Iran's willingness to resume nuclear discussions, contingent on an end to the Israeli bombing. Prior to these calls, Araghchi and Witkoff had only had brief encounters during five rounds of indirect talks since April.

According to the report, both US and Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment.