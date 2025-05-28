US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff revealed on Wednesday that he will send a new proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and the Hamas terror organization.

"I think that we are on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later on today. The President is going to review it," Witkoff told the press while standing beside the President in the Oval Office.

He added: "I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution - a temporary ceasefire and a peaceful long-term resolution of that conflict.