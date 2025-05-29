Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented on the latest developments surrounding negotiations for a hostage release deal on Wednesday evening, expressing strong opposition to a partial agreement with Hamas, as reported earlier.

"Hamas is under pressure and in great distress in recent days due to changes in the aid distribution system and its loss of control over the population in the Gaza Strip, combined with ongoing military pressure," he stated.

Smotrich emphasized that Israel must continue to apply increasing pressure: "We need to keep tightening the noose around its neck and force it into a complete surrender deal with all hostages released at once."

He added a warning against a partial deal that would give Hamas an advantage: "It would be utter foolishness to ease the pressure now and sign a partial deal that would give it oxygen and a lifeline, allowing it to recover. I won’t allow such a thing to happen. Period."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar responded to Smotrich’s remarks, calling for seizing any real opportunity to advance the process. "Eleven days ago, Israel gave a positive response to the US proposal for a framework to release hostages. So far, Hamas has refused it. However, if there is a chance to free hostages, it is appropriate to do so, and this is the overwhelming desire of the Israeli people. We must act according to national interests, not political pressures or threats."

Families of hostages from the Tikva Forum stated: "We demand that all government ministers support Minister Smotrich’s position and not ease the pressure at this critical moment. We must not sign a partial deal that would give Hamas oxygen and doom the hostages left behind. As Minister Smotrich said, we must press on until Hamas agrees to a surrender deal that releases all hostages together."

Smotrich’s remarks come in response to a statement by Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration’s envoy to the Middle East, who announced earlier that a new document toward a possible agreement in Gaza is expected to be sent later for the President’s review.

"I think that we are on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later on today. The President is going to review it," Witkoff told the press while standing beside the President in the Oval Office.

He added: "I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution - a temporary ceasefire and a peaceful long-term resolution of that conflict."

Earlier in the day, the Hamas terrorist organization announced that it had reached an agreement on a general framework for a ceasefire agreement with Witkoff.

An Israeli official responded to the Hamas announcement and claimed that the terror organization is continuing to use propaganda and psychological warfare. According to the official, "As US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said two days ago, while Israel agreed to his framework, Hamas continues to refuse."

He added that "Hamas's offer is not accepted, not by Israel and not by the American administration."