The Hamas terrorist organization announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement on a general framework for a ceasefire agreement with former Trump administration envoy Jason Greenblatt and current envoy Steve Witkoff.

The understandings include a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, the entry of humanitarian aid, the appointment of a professional committee to manage the Gaza Strip, and the release of 10 hostages and several bodies of hostages in exchange for Palestinian Arab prisoners. According to Hamas, the agreement is subject to the mediators' guarantees, and they are awaiting a final answer.

The announcement follows the apparent collapse of ceasefire talks earlier this week.

On Monday, US envoy Steve Witkoff denied reports that Hamas had agreed to his proposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal and strongly criticized the terrorist organization's responses to him.

"What I have seen from Hamas is disappointing and completely unacceptable," Witkoff told Axios correspondent Barak Ravid.

On the other hand, Witkoff told the reporter that Israel has agreed to a temporary ceasefire and hostage deal that would see half of the living hostages and half of the deceased hostages returned, and "lead to substantive negotiations to find a path to a permanent ceasefire, which I agreed to preside over."

The envoy added, "That deal is on the table. Hamas should take it."

Reuters reported on Sunday that Hamas has agreed to release 10 hostages in two groups in exchange for a 70-day ceasefire.

Egyptian media outlets also reported on Sunday that the expected ceasefire agreement would last at least sixty days in exchange for the release of ten Israeli hostages and the return of sixteen bodies.

According to the report, five living hostages would be released on the first day of the agreement, and another five on the sixtieth day.

Additionally, sixteen bodies of hostages would be handed over according to a timeline that would allow Hamas time to locate the burial sites of those it claims not to know the whereabouts of.

It was also reported that Hamas is demanding the release of all terrorists from Gaza imprisoned in Israel, both before and after the October 7 massacre.