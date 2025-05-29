Sources cited by Al Arabiya and Al Hadath on Thursday reported that Hamas and Israel have agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. The report added that President Donald Trump is expected to announce the details of the agreement within hours.

According to the sources, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was informed of both parties’ acceptance of the ceasefire proposal.

Earlier, Al Arabiya and Al Hadath obtained a draft of the “potential” agreement between Hamas and Israel. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed families of Israeli captives that Israel had accepted the new ceasefire proposal presented by Witkoff.

However, Netanyahu clarified that Israel’s agreement to the “Witkoff proposal” did not signify an end to the war in Gaza.

Hamas had earlier confirmed that it received the new proposal through mediators and was studying it.

Sources also indicated that Netanyahu was expected to meet with several ministers on Thursday evening to discuss the Witkoff plan. The meeting was set to include ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and National Security.

The Witkoff document reportedly affirms President Trump’s commitment to the agreement and states that he will announce it personally at a press conference. The United States, Egypt, and Qatar are listed as guarantors for maintaining the ceasefire over the 60-day period and any potential extension. Witkoff is expected to oversee the negotiations and finalize agreement details.

According to the document, the agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire, with President Trump guaranteeing Israel’s compliance. Hamas is to release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 individuals—half on the first day and half on the seventh day of the ceasefire. Humanitarian aid is to be delivered to Gaza immediately upon Hamas’ acceptance of the deal.

The document also stipulates that all Israeli military activities will be documented from the start of the ceasefire, with negotiations for a permanent truce to begin on the first day. On the tenth day, Hamas is expected to provide full information regarding all remaining captives.

Aid distribution will be coordinated by the United Nations and the Red Crescent, while the exchange of captives is to be conducted without public ceremonies.

Earlier Thursday, Al Arabiya and Al Hadath also reported that the Witkoff proposal includes the release of 10 hostages, the handover of 18 bodies—half on the first day—and a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. In exchange, 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences are to be released.

Citing three US sources, Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reported that the White House is optimistic that the proposal could help bridge the remaining gaps between Hamas and Israel. One US source indicated that a deal might be reached within days if both sides make concessions.

Humanitarian aid is expected to enter Gaza through multiple mechanisms during the ceasefire period.