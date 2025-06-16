US President Donald Trump briefly mentioned Israel's war with Iran on Monday during the G-7 Summit in Canada, and called on Iran to make a deal.

Asked about reports that Iran wishes to de-escalate the situation, Trump confirmed that the Iranians would "like to talk." However, he noted, "They should have done that before. They had 60 days, and on the 61st day, I said, 'We don't have a deal.'"

He added: "They have to make a deal. It's painful for both parties, but I'd say that Iran is not winning this war. They should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late."

Asked what it would take for the US to enter the war, the President refused to comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Tehran is expressing an urgent willingness to resume negotiations over its nuclear program amid sustained Israeli airstrikes on its military and nuclear targets.

Citing Middle Eastern and European officials, the report indicated that Iran has conveyed messages to both Israel and the United States through Arab intermediaries, seeking to de-escalate the conflict and re-engage in talks, provided the US refrains from joining the military campaign. Iranian officials emphasized to Arab counterparts the immediacy of their request, underscoring the pressing need to prevent further escalation.