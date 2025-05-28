According to The Wall Street Journal, International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan was preparing to request international arrest warrants for Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir before being placed on administrative leave. Khan's suspension reportedly stems from allegations of sexual misconduct currently under investigation.

The potential arrest warrants are said to relate to the ministers’ roles in the expansion of Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria. The matter has now been handed over to Khan’s deputies, though it remains unclear whether they will move forward with the plan.

Neither the offices of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, nor those of Smotrich and Ben Gvir, have issued public responses to the report. The ICC has also declined to comment. However, since the Palestinian Authority joined the court in 2014, the ICC has claimed jurisdiction to investigate alleged crimes in the West Bank.

An ICC official stated that if additional arrest warrants are issued against either Israeli officials or members of Hamas, those warrants would remain classified. The official also expressed concern that any new actions against Israeli leaders could escalate tensions with the United States, which has criticized previous ICC investigations involving Israel.

In response to the news, Minister Ben Gvir said:

“I have one clear message for the chief prosecutor at The Hague: no arrest warrant will deter me from continuing to act on behalf of the people and the land of Israel. The prosecutor does not intimidate me. I will do whatever is necessary to protect my people, even if it means facing an arrest warrant. If such a warrant is issued, I will know I am on the right path.”