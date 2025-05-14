A common trope in fiction, particularly action shows and movies, is that the hero proves himself too useful to be fired or let go, even if that is the only logical outcome for his actions. Tom Cruise’s Maverick is too skilled a pilot for the Navy to discharge, no matter how many rules he breaks. Captain Kirk is too good a commander for Starfleet to get rid of, despite stealing the Enterprise. CTU always brings Jack Bauer back on a provisional basis to deal with the latest threat, regardless of how much trouble he got himself into dealing with the previous threat.

In the real world, it isn’t heroes who get to keep their jobs and avoid prosecution because they are too useful. In fact, it is just the opposite. Case in point: International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.

The manner in which Khan went about pursuing and announcing his arrest warrants against Israeli leaders for the crime of defending their citizens’ right to live was always suspicious. He blatantly violated the norms and standards of his position when he decided to announce the warrants during an interview with CNN. He knowingly ignored the ICC’s lack of jurisdiction and the principles of complementarity. Worse, he cancelled a fact-finding mission to Israel right before the announcement, essentially declaring, “don’t confuse me with the facts.”

Now we know why Khan behaved in this shameful manner. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Khan was accused of sexually assaulting his assistant multiple times. Like many powerful men, Khan seems to have believed his position meant that the rules did not apply to him, even the rules of basic morality. If the accusations are true, the leader of the International Criminal Court made himself into just another petty criminal.

The accusations against Khan are serious, so serious that his leadership of the ICC should have been called into question and delegitimized a year ago. Khan was able to keep his job and escape the scrutiny he deserves for one reason: He made himself useful to the global antisemitic movement.

By targeting Israel, Khan silenced his critics. By delegitimizing Jewish survival, he made allies of Nazis the world over. By weaponizing the court against the innocent, he earned the applause and support of the guilty. Nations, NGOs, and officials who should have called for his resignation at the bare minimum overlooked the crimes he is accused of because the prospect of rendering Israeli civilians defenceless against the next Hamas attack is too enticing and killing Jewish children is too important to them to risk losing Khan no matter what crimes he committed.

Targeting Israel was even meant to silence Khan’s accuser, who struggled between her hatred for the Jewish State and pursuing justice against the man who repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

The result is that Hamas’ acts of mass sexual violence were investigated by a body led by a man who is himself credibly accused of multiple acts of sexual violence. The result is that Jew-haters the world over received yet another excuse to attack Jews wherever they are. The result is that baby killers were put on the same moral level as murdered Jewish babies.

This is what Jew-hatred does. It corrupts people and institutions to the point where justice and law become an afterthought or an inconvenience to courts of law. The more information that comes out, the clearer it becomes that the ICC has lost all legitimacy it once had in the pursuit of madness and the defense of the indefensible. The investigation and warrants against Israel have been revealed to be nothing more than a farce to protect Khan and ultimately to protect Hamas. Rape is legitimized in order to delegitimize Israel and the right of Jewish people to not be raped or murdered.

If the ICC is to ever regain a semblance of legitimacy, Karim Khan must go, the warrants against Israeli leaders must be revoked, and real reform to prevent such abuses of the court from ever happening again must be implemented. Job security can no longer be based on one’s usefulness to Hamas supporters.

Antisemitism has made it acceptable and even desirable for a criminal to lead the International Criminal Court, transforming it into the International Court of Criminals.

Gary Willig - is a veteran member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.