The Trump administration has directed US embassies and consulates globally to cease scheduling visa interviews for international students, signaling an impending expansion of social media screening and vetting for applicants, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

A White House official confirmed to NewsNation that the administration has ordered US embassies to temporarily halt new student visa appointments.

An internal cable, reportedly issued by the State Department and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stated, "effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued [separate telegram], which we anticipate in the coming days."

When approached for comment, the State Department declined to discuss internal communications.

This directive could lead to significant delays in processing student visas and may negatively impact colleges and universities that depend on international student payments. The cable indicates that if the expanded screening procedures are enacted, they might have "potentially significant implications for consular section operations, processes and resource allocations."

The move follows recent actions targeting international students amid a crackdown on campus antisemitism which has sharply increased since the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.