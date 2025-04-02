MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Monday called for the arrest of leading haredi rabbis, due to their statements against enlisting in the IDF.

"Rabbi Dov Lando has instructed yeshiva students not to show up at the Draft Office," Liberman wrote on X. "Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef called to tear up the draft orders and throw them into the toilet."

"Meanwhile, dozens of demonstrations are being held and there are calls to evade the draft all over the place.

"Under Section 109a of the Punishments Law and amendment 125d, incitement to draft evasion is a criminal offense which carries five years in prison - and during a war, up to 15 years in prison," he added. "I call on the enforcement authorities to act in accordance with the law, and not to evade its enforcement."

This is not the first time Liberman has incited against haredim.

In 2021, he promised Channel 12 News, "I will send the haredim, together with Netanyahu, in one wheelbarrow to a garbage dump."

In 2020, he said that haredim "raise generations of poor and needy children in advance, and this is their intention, to depend on the haredi establishment. Like they used to talk about cannon fodder, here they breed election fodder."