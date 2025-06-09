The editor of the popular Telegram channel "Abu Ali Express" responded Monday to a statement by MK Avigdor Liberman regarding the Yasser Abu Shabab militia.

Liberman, speaking in the Knesset plenum, denied revealing classified military information. He asserted that the militia’s armament had already been reported on social media platforms, including "Abu Ali Express" and Channel 14.

In response, the Abu Ali Express editor clarified: “I was indeed the first to write about Yasser Abu Shabab. I gathered the information from Gazan users on social networks. However, there are two important distinctions to make.”

He elaborated, “You were the first to claim that Israel is arming Yasser Abu Shabab. That detail indicates the information did not originate from my posts, but from another source. To the best of my memory, such a claim never appeared on social media, or I would have cited it.”

The editor emphasized the implications of Liberman’s comments: “You are an official figure, a Knesset Member, a public representative, and a former Defense Minister. When you bring such information to light, it carries different consequences. Since you disclosed this matter, Hamas has been officially quoting you, and public discourse around Abu Shabab has surged. When you release such claims, there are parliamentary queries, journalists begin deeper investigations, and Israel’s ability to deny involvement becomes virtually nonexistent. This is less than ideal in this case.”