Border Police, IDF, Shin Bet, Civil Administration, and Judea and Samaria District Police forces raided several money-changing businesses across Judea and Samaria, which were suspected of transferring funds for terror purposes.

During the operation, large sums of money, estimated at 7 million shekels, were seized. Among other things, the forces seized hundreds of thousands of shekels, tens of thousands of US dollars, thousands of euros, tens of thousands of Jordanian dinars, other currencies, and gold.

In addition, the forces confiscated technological equipment, computers, safes, bill counting machines, and weapons. The forces also arrested 30 suspects who were taken for questioning at the Judea and Samaria Border Police investigations department.

According to the police, since the war began, 30 million shekels that were intended for terrorist activity have been seized.

Judea and Samaria Border Police commander Nisso Gueta stated: "Such raids are a substantial part of the general fight against terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, they join the other counterterrorism operations that are carried out nightly, which include the arrest of wanted suspects, searches for weapons, and other various operational activities."

He added: "We will interrogate the suspects a the investigations and intelligence department and bring them to trial. We will continue to act with a heavy hand against any individual involved in money transfers that lead to terrorist activity, everywhere, at any time, in every way."

credit: דוברות המשטרה

