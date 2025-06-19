Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemned the announcement of Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs Maxime Prévot that Belgium and eight other European nations were seeking to impose sanctions on goods made in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"It is regrettable that even when Israel is fighting an existential threat, which is in Europe's vital interest - there are those who can’t resist their anti-Israeli obsession," Sa'ar wrote on X. "Shameful!"

Sa'ar's statement was written in response to a post by Prévot in which the Belgian official wrote, "Belgium, together with eight other EU Member States - Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden - asks the European Commission to examine how trade in goods and services linked to illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory can be brought into line with international law."

"This follows the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice, which clearly states that third countries must refrain from any trade or investment that helps sustain an illegal situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"Upholding international law is a shared responsibility. In a rules-based international order, legal clarity must guide political choices. A united European approach can help ensure that our policies reflect our values," Prévot said.