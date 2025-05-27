Report: Civilians overrun, destroy Gaza aid distribution center

On Tuesday, a significant disturbance occurred at a humanitarian aid distribution center in the Gaza Strip when thousands of Gazan civilians breached the facility. In response, IDF helicopters fired warning shots to disperse the crowd. Reports from Gaza indicate that the center was destroyed and its contents looted.

Following the incident, personnel from the American civilian company responsible for securing the center withdrew, leading to an immediate suspension of operations at the site.

The new distribution centers were established as part of a US-led initiative aimed at providing direct aid to Gazan civilians while preventing Hamas from controlling the aid.

Two of the four centers, located in the Tel al-Sultan area and along the Morag Corridor in Rafah, commenced operations on the same day, distributing food packages to thousands of families.

The establishment of these centers was coordinated over recent months through collaboration between Israeli political leadership, the U.S. administration, and with support from the IDF's Southern Command and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).