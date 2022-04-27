'Champion looter' of Ukraine ships 1,000 pounds of goods back to Russia

A Russian soldier who is being referred to as the “champion looter” of Ukraine allegedly looted nearly 1,000 pounds of goods to send back home to his wife.

While fighting in the invasion of Ukraine, Yevgeny Kovalenko, 27, shipped 970 pounds of items back to Rubtsovsk, a town in the Altai region of Siberia, according to East2West News.

His loot included tools, speakers, a tent, a table.

Kovalenko was one of 16 soldiers who allegedly looted hundreds of items belonging to Ukrainians and helped themselves to retail goods from stores in various towns, the New York Post reported.

According to Russian opposition media outlet Dossier Center, the soldier was spotted at the CDEK delivery depot in Belarus shipping the goods back home. The package was addressed to his wife, Margarita, according to East2West.

The Dossier report said: “More than two dozen soldiers pass through the office during the broadcast. Chevrons of Russian troops on their uniforms are seen.”

“The Russian soldiers had just returned to Belarus. It is unlikely that they had time to legally buy these tons of goods,” it explained. “The record for the number and weight of parcels is held by Yevgeny Kovalenko, 27….he tried to send home 17 parcels with a total weight of 440k (970 pounds).”

Other Russian soldiers at the depot were alleged to have shipped home looted goods weighing between 300 and 560 pounds.