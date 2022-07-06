An IDF soldier suspected of looting the property of Palestinian Arabs during operational activity in the city of Hebron was arrested by the IDF Military Police yesterday as part of an investigation into the incident.
The soldier will remain in detention until July 11th, 2022, while the investigation continues.
The soldier's details are not cleared for publication at this time, at the request of the defendant.
IDF soldier arrested for looting Arab property in Hebron
