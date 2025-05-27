Intensive negotiations are reportedly ongoing regarding an agreement for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, according to Arab sources in discussions with an Egyptian television channel. The sources indicate that the primary points of contention in the negotiations center around the number of Israeli hostages—both living and deceased—that will be released in the first week of the deal, as well as the number of prisoners to be freed in exchange.

These developments come amidst growing international attention to the hostage situation, with key figures from the U.S. government involved in the efforts. Steve Witkoff, the special envoy to President Donald Trump, and Adam Boehler, the U.S. government official in charge of prisoners and missing persons, spoke with the families of hostages last night. They expressed cautious optimism, telling the families that they "hope for developments in the coming two days," as initially reported by Channel 12 News.

In a related update, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the ongoing negotiations in a video statement, acknowledging reports of progress on both a ceasefire and the potential release of hostages. "I really hope we can announce something on this matter. If not today, then tomorrow," Netanyahu said.

However, a clarification from Netanyahu’s office shortly after the video release suggested that his statement was not meant to indicate an imminent breakthrough. The office emphasized that the prime minister was referring to ongoing efforts to secure a deal for the hostages' release, but no concrete announcement was expected immediately.