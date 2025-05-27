The new American-backed initiative, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, announced Monday the opening of its initial distribution hubs in the Gaza Strip, The Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation confirmed that truckloads of food had been delivered to its hubs and that distribution to Gazan residents had begun.

"More trucks with aid will be delivered tomorrow, with the flow of aid increasing each day," the statement read, as quoted by AP.

The organization, comprised of former humanitarian, government, and military officials, stated its distribution points would be secured by private security firms and aims to reach one million Gazans, approximately half of the enclave’s population, by the end of the week.

The establishment of this new system, backed by both Israel and the United States, has faced pushback from the UN and other aid groups. Critics assert that Israel is attempting to weaponize food and that the new system will prove ineffective. Israel, however, has advocated for an alternative aid delivery plan, citing the necessity to prevent Hamas from seizing supplies, a claim the UN denies.

The United Nations announced it would refuse to participate in the operation, citing fundamental concerns regarding impartiality, neutrality, and independence.

The Foundation's operations began just a day after the resignation of its executive director, Jake Wood, an American, who cited concerns over the foundation's inability to operate independently.

Hamas, the terrorist group governing Gaza, issued a warning to locals on Monday, advising against cooperation with the new aid system, deeming it a tool to advance specific objectives.