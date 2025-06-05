Gazans: The people who fired were Hamas terrorists IDF Spokesperson

The IDF and COGAT have revealed recordings from earlier this week (Sunday), in which Gazan residents testified to an officer from Gaza’s District Coordination and Liaison about Hamas’ attempts to obstruct the distribution of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The residents testify that the Hamas terrorist organization is taking various actions to prevent Gazans from receiving humanitarian aid, including firing at IDF troops near distribution points and spreading false claims about mass casualties near those areas.

"The people who fired were Hamas terrorists. They don’t want the people to receive aid, they want to foil the plan so that the aid will go to them, allowing them to steal it. They've gone completely bankrupt," one resident is heard saying.

"Hamas is a brutal and murderous terrorist organization who are starving the residents of Gaza," the IDF stated.

"It is doing everything in its power to sabotage the successful distribution of food in the Gaza Strip," it added.