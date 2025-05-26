A New York City school bus driver has been suspended following a disturbing rant that included offensive remarks about Jewish people and Jesus while driving children to school, the New York Post reported.

According to the report, the driver pulled over and stopped the bus before launching his diatribe, ranting that the Jewish people killed Jesus and that only belief in Jesus can "deliver" rather than religion. The driver also told the children to recite a prayer.

At least one Jewish child was on the bus and was crying after the incident, a parent of one of the children told the Post. The parent also stated that the children were late for school because the driver stopped to deliver his rant.

The incident, which was recorded by passengers on the bus, sparked outrage among parents and the community. The driver’s comments were widely condemned as hateful and inappropriate, especially given the presence of young students.

The Department of Education swiftly responded by suspending the driver pending a full investigation. Officials emphasized their commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff.

Community leaders and advocacy groups called for decisive action to address intolerance and ensure such behavior is not tolerated in school settings.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities reviewing the video and interviewing witnesses to determine further steps.