A Mexican Navy training vessel, the Cuauhtémoc Sailboat, struck the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, resulting in injuries to 20 individuals, three of whom are reported to be in critical condition, according to CNN.

The incident, which occurred around 8:26 p.m. during the ship's departure maneuver, caused damage to the vessel and temporarily halted its annual training cruise.

New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the collision, stating that multiple people were being "aided" following the impact. A source with knowledge of the crash informed CNN that 20 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

The Mexican Navy addressed the incident in a post on X, stating, "During the departure maneuver of the Cuauhtémoc Sailboat in New York, an incident occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge that caused damage to the Training Ship, temporarily preventing the continuation of the training cruise."

The post further added, "The status of the personnel and material is under review by naval and local authorities, who are providing support."

According to Mexican Navy spokesman Capt. Juan Caballero, the vessel was undertaking its annual training cruise. The Navy is currently working to ascertain the precise number of personnel aboard the ship at the time of the collision.

Following the incident, all lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were briefly closed in both directions. However, New York emergency officials confirmed that the bridge had reopened by 10:30 p.m.