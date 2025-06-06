New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist assemblyman from Queens, is facing criticism for his refusal to affirm Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. During a recent mayoral debate, Mamdani stated that he supports Israel's right to exist "as a state with equal rights," but declined to specify support for its identity as a Jewish state.

This stance has drawn sharp rebukes from political figures and Jewish leaders. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, the current frontrunner in the Democratic primary, challenged Mamdani during the debate, highlighting his avoidance of the question and noting Mamdani's unwillingness to visit Israel. Joseph Potasnik of the New York Board of Rabbis criticized Mamdani's position, asserting that it undermines the legitimacy of Israel and is offensive to Jewish communities.

Despite the controversy, Mamdani received a significant endorsement from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the far-left 'Squad' and a fierce critic of Israel, who praised his grassroots campaign and coalition-building among working-class New Yorkers.

“Assembly member Mamdani has demonstrated a real ability on the ground to put together a coalition of working-class New Yorkers that is strongest to lead the pack," Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Times following the debate in which Mamdani refused to say he supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish State.

Mamdani's positions on Israel have been contentious throughout his political career. He supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and has previously declined to co-sponsor state resolutions commemorating Israel's founding and condemning the Holocaust. These actions have intensified scrutiny of his candidacy, particularly among Jewish voters and moderates concerned about rising antisemitism.

As the primary approaches, the debate over Mamdani's views on Israel and their implications for his mayoral bid continues to be a focal point in the race.

nypost.com

