A vehicle crashed into pedestrians during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade on Monday, injuring at least 17 people. The incident occurred amid celebrations as thousands gathered in the city to mark the team’s championship win.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, treating the injured and securing the area. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, but officials have not confirmed whether it was accidental or intentional.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated in response to the incident, "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling - my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident. I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."

Despite the disruption, the event continued with fans showing solidarity and support for both the victims and the team’s triumph. The Liverpool Football Club expressed condolences to those affected and thanked emergency responders for their quick actions.

Local police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and provide any information that might aid the investigation.