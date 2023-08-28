A Jewish couple were found dead after they became trapped in their car on a flooded road in Liverpool, England, police said.

The couple, who were identified as Philip and Elaine Marco, perished on Saturday night as their black Mercedes began to sink into the flood waters underneath a bridge. Locals attempted to extract the two from the vehicle but were unable to do so in time. The two were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Philip Marco worked as a kosher caterer.

Police Deputy Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services."

"We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation to establish the circumstances," he said, adding that "road closures remain in the area and motorists are advised to avoid the road."

Meteorological services reported that rain fell at a rate of 1.25 inches an hour during the storm.