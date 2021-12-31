A coroner ruled on Thursday that a man who died in a taxi blast outside a Liverpool hospital in November was killed by a bomb he created to kill others.

The inquest found that 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen died when the taxi he was travelling in as a passenger exploded and caught fire outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in northwest England on November 14, according to AFP.

Iraq-born Swealmeen made the improvised explosive device with "murderous intent", said senior coroner Andre Rebello at Liverpool and Wirral Coroner's Court.

The driver managed to escape the vehicle and survived the explosion, which was declared a terrorist incident by police.

Swealmeen had bought 2,000 ball bearings to pack the device and rented a flat to use as a "bomb-making factory", the inquest said.

The coroner concluded that "it is clear from the evidence... this device could only have been manufactured with murderous intent, fortunately there was only one victim".

Counter-terrorism police have said that Swealmeen planned the attack for at least seven months, using "many aliases" to purchase the ingredients for the bomb.

The Liverpool attack occurred weeks after UK lawmaker David Amess was stabbed multiple times during a visit to a church by Ali Harbi Ali, who considered himself affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.

Britain has been hit by a series of terrorist attacks in recent years.

In February of 2020, a man stabbed and wounded three people in south London before being shot dead by police.

Three months earlier, three people were killed in a terrorist attack at London Bridge.

In May of 2017, terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people.

London Bridge was also the scene of a terrorist attack in June of 2017 in which ISIS-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two. They then proceeded to stab several people to death in nearby Borough Market.