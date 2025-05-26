The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a video marking US Memorial Day, noting the bond between the two countries in the fight for freedom.

"We, the people of Israel, salute the American soldiers who have saved not only the United States, but the free world, time and again," the video states.

It continues: "Israel knows well the heavy price of fighting for existence and freedom. Together, we stand with you, honoring our people and freedom. We defend our people, our people, and our common values."