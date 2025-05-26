An IDF spokesperson reported Monday morning that three rocket launches were detected from southern Gaza toward the Gaza border area.

According to the statement, two of the rockets fell inside Gaza territory, while one was intercepted by the Air Force before crossing into Israeli territory.

The IDF noted that alerts were activated in accordance with pre-established policy. Over the past week, eight rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel.

Meanwhile, the Al-ed channel broadcasting from Cairo reported Monday morning, there has been a significant acceleration in negotiations for a deal with Hamas, mediated by Egypt and aided by international actors in Doha.

According to informed sources, a framework is forming that includes a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages. On the other hand, Israeli officials say they are unaware of any progress in the talks.

Sources said the agreement would involve the release of ten Israeli hostages: five on the first day of the deal, and five more on the sixtieth day, as well as 16 bodies of hostages.

Israel, meanwhile, has said that no significant progress has been made in negotiations.