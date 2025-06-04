The IDF has suspended several soldiers after a video surfaced showing them using force during the arrest of a Palestinian Arab suspect in the village of Yatma in Samaria.

The incident, captured on video and aired by Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), depicts soldiers forcefully subduing the suspect, who was allegedly involved in stone-throwing. The footage shows the suspect resisting arrest and attempting to break free from the soldiers' grasp.

In response to the footage, the IDF announced an investigation into the possibility of "excessive use of force" and stated that the soldiers involved have been suspended pending the outcome.

This incident follows a similar case during the Shavuot holiday at a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley, where soldiers allegedly assaulted a detainee, holding him for approximately 14 hours. The IDF confirmed that the soldiers in that case were also suspended, emphasizing that their actions were "contrary to IDF orders and values."