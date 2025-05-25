The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a situational assessment and tour today (Sunday) in Khan Yunis, together with the Commander of Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the 36th Division, BG Moran Omer, the Commander of the 282nd Brigade, the Commander of the Golani Brigade, the Commander of the Kfir Brigade, as well as other battalion commanders and senior officers.

Zamir spoke with the troops and commanders in the field about the importance of Operation Gideon’s Chariots as part of the effort to dismantle Hamas. He praised them for their actions and approved plans for the continuation of the mission.

“You are fighting on the central front of the State of Israel. This is a prolonged, multi-arena war."

"You dismantled the Rafah Brigade—and now is the time to dismantle the Khan Yunis Brigade.”

"This is where the murderers came from—from the nearby Khirbat Ikhza'a, they invaded Nir Oz, committed atrocities, murdered and abducted infants and children, women and the elderly. We must not forget for even a moment what happened here. We are defending ourselves, and in order to defend ourselves—we fight. That is the main lesson of October 7th."

"We are intensifying our activity in accordance with the established plan. Hamas is under immense pressure—it has lost most of its assets and its command and control. We will deploy every tool at our disposal to bring the hostages home, dismantle Hamas, and dismantle its rule."

"This is not an endless war—we aim to end it by achieving its objectives. We’re aiming for the decisive defeat of Hamas, and we will achieve it with determination, precision, and while ensuring the safety of our troops."

"You are doing exceptional and critically important work here — you have my full support.”