US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee published a video message on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, which begins on Sunday evening and marks the unification of Jerusalem in 1967.

"The United States is proud to join our close ally Israel om celebrating the 58th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem. After 2000 years of exile, yearning and praying towards Jerusalem, G-d fulfilled a prayer, 'Next year in Jerusalem,' by restoring the eternal capital of the Jewish People under Israeli sovereignty," the Ambassador opened.

"You can see the beautiful Old City of Jerusalem right behind me, and I could tell you that the President of the United States Donald Trump reaffirmed the historic connection of the Jewish people to Jerusalem, that goes back over 2500 years, when he had the moral clarity to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's eternal capital and then moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem," Huckabee added.

"On this Jerusalem Day, as thousands of Israeli soldiers are away from their families, courageously fighting terrorists in Gaza, and 58 hostages are still being held captive in the dungeons of Gaza, I want the people of Israel to know that America stands with you. Your fight is our fight, your enemies are our enemies, Israel's victory is our victory, and together, we will prevail, and we pray for the peace of Jerusalem," he concluded.