The propaganda office of Hamas's government in the Gaza Strip announced today (Sunday) that with the renewal of the IDF's ground operations, Israeli forces currently control approximately 77% of the Strip's territory.

At the same time, media outlets associated with Hamas reported that in an IDF airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Ashraf Abu Nar – head of the operations department of Hamas's civil defense wing, holding a rank equivalent to deputy chief - was eliminated.

Last week, the IDF reported that it had control of 50% of Gaza's territory.

In related developments, it was reported earlier that the US administration requested Israel to delay the commencement of its large-scale ground maneuver in Gaza by several days to allow for the continuation of negotiations with Hamas. According to i24NEWS, the US aims to provide an opportunity for a potential agreement to be reached through ongoing talks in Doha, Qatar.

Meanwhile, preparations continue for the establishment of new humanitarian aid distribution centers in southern Gaza. These centers are to be operated by the GHF Foundation in collaboration with the American security company Safe Reach Solutions, aiming to gradually replace the UN's distribution network. Initially, these centers will function in areas under IDF control and will be designated as secure sites with independent security arrangements. However, UN officials have expressed concerns that this new system may limit access to humanitarian aid for residents in northern Gaza.