On Sunday morning, residents in Gaza City looted humanitarian aid trucks that had arrived in the Al-Saraya area. The situation escalated into gunfire exchanges between armed individuals, reportedly affiliated with Hamas, and groups of civilians, leading to chaos in the area.

This incident occurs against the backdrop of what other nations have claimed is a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with civilians allegedly facing severe shortages of food and the collapse of essential services.

Simultaneously, an unusual protest took place in Gaza, where demonstrators voiced direct criticism of Hamas and called for an immediate ceasefire. One speaker at the protest declared: "Hamas has led us to ruin—you've drained all our energy for zero results: 50,000 dead, 200,000 wounded, and the collapse of our health and education systems."

In response to the ongoing crisis, a new aid distribution system is set to be implemented in the coming days, led by the GHF Foundation and the American security company Safe Reach Solutions. This plan involves establishing secure distribution centers in southern Gaza, gradually replacing the UN's distribution network, with operations limited to areas under IDF control.

However, international organizations have warned that this initiative could restrict aid access for residents in northern Gaza and potentially worsen the humanitarian situation if not executed in an organized and controlled manner