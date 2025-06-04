Activists from the "Tzav 9" movement, along with bereaved families and relatives of hostages, blocked aid trucks at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Wednesday morning, protesting the continued flow of supplies into Gaza.

The demonstrators claim the humanitarian goods do not reach civilians but instead end up in the hands of the Hamas terror organization.

On Tuesday night, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund announced that aid distribution centers would remain closed on Wednesday to enhance operational efficiency. The facilities are expected to resume activity on Thursday.

Yael Sabrigo, the niece of murdered hostage Lior Rudaeff, expressed outrage: “Once again, aid trucks are entering Gaza today. They won’t reach the distribution centers because they’re closed. These trucks go straight into the hands of Hamas, which is holding 58 hostages — our loved ones. These deliveries are strengthening Hamas and enabling them to keep fighting the IDF and holding our family members captive.”

The Tzav 9 movement added: “The supply trucks continue to pass and reach the hands of the Hamas terror group, even today — the same day we were informed of the death of an IDF soldier, just 24 hours after three others fell in battle. Despite the closure of the distribution stations, the aid is still flowing directly to the terror organization.”