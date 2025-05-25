A special police task force operating in the Central District as part of the fight against violent crime in the Arab sector uncovered a large weapons cache Saturday night in the heart of Pardes Shnir neighborhood in Lod.

During an intensified enforcement operation involving officers from the Lod station, Border Police, and the Central District's K9 unit, police located a Matador missile, two handguns, an M4 rifle, magazines, ammunition, and a silencer.

In addition, two illegal residents in their 20s from Judea and Samaria were arrested at the scene. All evidence was transferred for further forensic examination at the police's crime labs.

Police noted that, depending on investigative needs, the suspects may be brought before a court to extend their detention.

“This seizure of weapons adds to a series of significant operational achievements for public safety, in line with the Central District’s offensive strategy against crime drivers,” police said.