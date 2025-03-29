The left-wing activist suspected of committing an indecent act against a Border Police officer during a protest this week in front of the Knesset will be brought tonight (Saturday night) for a remand extension, and his identity is still prohibited from publication.

The police are requesting to extend his detention by 8 days.

During a search of the suspect's home as part of his investigation, the officers were surprised to discover an AK-47 rifle, a carbine rifle, a stun grenade, magazines, and hundreds of bullets.

During the suspect's intake at the Russian Compound prison, guards found an AirTag device in his pants – a device that allows real-time location tracking.

According to sources in the Israel Prison Service, the suspect was asked during intake if he had any 'forbidden items' and he replied negatively, but the device was found during a subsequent search of his body. The Israel Prison Service intends to bring the suspect to disciplinary trial.