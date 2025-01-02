Officers from the Rehovot Police Station and a police explosives expert arrived on Thursday at a home in the city after receiving a report from an individual who, while renovating his parents' house, found a large number of weapons in the attic which were apparently collected by his grandfather and father over the years.

Among the items that were found: Dozens of rifles and pistols of various types, 17 old Mills bomb grenades without caps/detonators (one without gunpowder), a defense grenade without gunpowder, 16 cap/detonators (separate), 30 explosives detonators of various types, 20 flares, an explosive 30mm shell, various gun parts and ammo clips, and thousands of light weaponry bullets.

The explosives expert examined the items to ensure they were not dangerous and took the explosive items. The weapons were taken to the police station.