In the past 24 hours, reports have circulated globally, including within Israeli media, claiming that nine children from the same family were killed in an IDF airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza. According to these reports, all the children were under 12 years old, and their mother—a doctor at Nasser Hospital in the city—received the bodies of seven of her children while on duty in the emergency room.

However, an examination of the image accompanying these reports reveals that it is an old photograph previously published about two months ago, associated with a different claim regarding the deaths of children from another family, also allegedly killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Furthermore, there are significant discrepancies among the reports: some claim that ten children were killed, others mention eight or nine. There is also confusion regarding the fate of the father of the family—some reports state he was killed, others say he was injured, or that he was not at home at all.

The use of a recycled image and the inconsistencies in these reports suggest the possibility that the incident is, in fact, enemy propaganda aimed at damaging Israel's international image rather than a real incident.