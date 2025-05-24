השהה נגן

The IDF struck targets in northern Gaza using fighter jets, destroying the rocket launcher responsible for Friday’s launch toward Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

As part of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots,” IDF forces in the past 24 hours eliminated terrorists in the area, destroyed booby-trapped military buildings, above- and below-ground terror infrastructure, and anti-tank positions used by terrorist groups in Gaza.

Additionally, the Israeli Air Force struck over 100 targets across Gaza in the last day, including terrorists, military structures, underground routes, and other terror-related infrastructure.

The IDF stated: “The IDF will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”