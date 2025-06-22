IDF Spokesperson Ephraim Defrin delivered a statement to the media following the operation in Gaza to recover the bodies of three fallen hostages and the US strike in Iran.

Defrin stated: “The US military strike in Iran was carried out in coordination with the IDF. Since the beginning of the campaign, the Chief of Staff has been in continuous contact with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CENTCOM commander, and coordination has intensified recently.”

“The IDF continues to strike in Iran. We remain determined to achieve the operation’s objectives — removing the existential threat against Israel and damaging the nuclear program.”

He added that the Israeli Air Force targeted launchers that were ready for immediate firing shortly before the barrage that was launched toward the State of Israel this morning. The strike eliminated Iranian soldiers who were operating those launchers.

After the US strike in Iran, Defrin added: "We still have targets — and we are constantly working to achieve them. We will continue to act to achieve these goals.”