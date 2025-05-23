There’s over $15 trillion sitting in IRA accounts in the US—are you making the most of yours? If you’re living in Israel and still have retirement savings in the States, understanding how IRAs work could mean the difference between a secure future and missed opportunities.

This episode makes sense of the rules (without the jargon), shows you how to avoid unnecessary taxes and penalties, and gives you the tools to take full control of your financial future—right from your laptop in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, or wherever you call home.

No more guessing what a traditional IRA actually does or when to take money out. If you’ve got US retirement accounts and a life in Israel, this is your quick-start guide to smarter investing.

Key takeaways and action points: