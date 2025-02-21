Did you know your US IRA could still provide major tax advantages even after making Aliyah?

In this episode, special guest Yaacov Jacob, an expert accountant with extensive experience helping cross-border clients, joins the show to reveal essential strategies for Americans living in Israel. Together, we unpack the differences between traditional and Roth IRAs, explore how Israeli and US tax systems interact, and discuss how to avoid costly pitfalls like double taxation.

Whether you've been in Israel for 10 months or 10 years, there's plenty to learn about optimizing your retirement accounts.

Key Takeaways: